In What Direction Will Clearfield Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) was $83.38 for the day, up 1.16% from the previous closing price of $82.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 754043 shares were traded. CLFD stock price reached its highest trading level at $87.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.61.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CLFD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on January 04, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $141.

On January 19, 2022, BWS Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $37.

On December 14, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $92.Needham initiated its Buy rating on December 14, 2021, with a $92 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Jones Walter Louis JR bought 86 shares for $116.65 per share. The transaction valued at 10,032 led to the insider holds 906 shares of the business.

Harding Roger G sold 1,500 shares of CLFD for $188,790 on Aug 26. The Director now owns 15,508 shares after completing the transaction at $125.86 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Hayward Donald R., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,200 shares for $120.50 each. As a result, the insider received 144,600 and left with 8,984 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Clearfield’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLFD has reached a high of $134.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.22.

Shares Statistics:

CLFD traded an average of 314.86K shares per day over the past three months and 360.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.53M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CLFD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 849.96k with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 940.22k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.17% and a Short% of Float of 7.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.91 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.84, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.24 and $3.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.19. EPS for the following year is $3.53, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.71 and $3.34.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.1M to a low estimate of $69.3M. As of the current estimate, Clearfield Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.24M, an estimated increase of 57.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLFD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $249.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $246M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $247.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $140.75M, up 75.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $299.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $304.3M and the low estimate is $290M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.