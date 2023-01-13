In What Direction Will PagerDuty Inc.’s (NYSE:PD) Stock Goes From Here?

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) closed the day trading at $27.29 up 4.00% from the previous closing price of $26.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 832022 shares were traded. PD stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.36.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On July 07, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on July 07, 2022, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Tejada Jennifer sold 15,000 shares for $28.05 per share. The transaction valued at 420,750 led to the insider holds 652,329 shares of the business.

Wilson Howard sold 20,615 shares of PD for $535,372 on Dec 27. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 472,793 shares after completing the transaction at $25.97 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, Justice Dave, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 2,186 shares for $26.34 each. As a result, the insider received 57,579 and left with 395,675 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PD has reached a high of $38.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PD traded about 955.11K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PD traded about 853.18k shares per day. A total of 89.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.19M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.6M with a Short Ratio of 5.45M, compared to 6.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.52% and a Short% of Float of 10.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.1 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.2 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $370M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $365M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $368.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $281.4M, up 30.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $455.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $466.84M and the low estimate is $441.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.