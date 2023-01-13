Invest in Amesite Inc. (AMST) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) closed at $0.26 in the last session, up 15.56% from day before closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0350 from its previous closing price. On the day, 557614 shares were traded. AMST stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2890 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2210.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on December 28, 2020, initiated with a Speculative Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Sastry Ann Marie bought 20,000 shares for $0.33 per share. The transaction valued at 6,520 led to the insider holds 6,266,667 shares of the business.

Sastry Ann Marie bought 20,000 shares of AMST for $4,560 on Nov 28. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 6,246,667 shares after completing the transaction at $0.23 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMST has reached a high of $1.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2408, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4212.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMST traded on average about 277.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 201.87k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 27.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.78M. Insiders hold about 31.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AMST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 126k with a Short Ratio of 0.67M, compared to 148.06k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.42% and a Short% of Float of 0.55%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.