Invest in Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) closed at $12.48 in the last session, down -0.72% from day before closing price of $12.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 799199 shares were traded. AMPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.97.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMPL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on January 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $14 from $20 previously.

On January 04, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $20.

On June 09, 2022, Scotiabank started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Outperform rating and target price of $25.Scotiabank initiated its Sector Outperform rating on June 09, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when HANSEN THOMAS NEERGAARD sold 19,638 shares for $12.17 per share. The transaction valued at 239,079 led to the insider holds 967,394 shares of the business.

Sarkis Ninos sold 1,976 shares of AMPL for $27,383 on Nov 18. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 54,116 shares after completing the transaction at $13.86 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Wong Catherine, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,515 shares for $13.80 each. As a result, the insider received 48,506 and left with 103,910 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPL has reached a high of $49.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.83.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMPL traded on average about 530.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 438.48k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 112.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.75M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.28M with a Short Ratio of 3.97M, compared to 4.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.81% and a Short% of Float of 6.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $60.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $60.93M to a low estimate of $59.71M. As of the current estimate, Amplitude Inc.’s year-ago sales were $44.72M, an estimated increase of 34.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $63.36M, an increase of 28.20% less than the figure of $34.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $64.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $62.8M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $236.99M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $233.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $234.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $167.26M, up 40.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $305.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $314.15M and the low estimate is $294.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.