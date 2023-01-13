Invest in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) to keep your portfolio healthy

After finishing at $49.98 in the prior trading day, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) closed at $52.66, up 5.36%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1299252 shares were traded. APLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.96.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of APLS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $58 from $83 previously.

On November 10, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $70 to $40.

On July 19, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on July 19, 2022, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when Deschatelets Pascal sold 12,000 shares for $46.08 per share. The transaction valued at 552,960 led to the insider holds 983,780 shares of the business.

Grossi Federico sold 2,500 shares of APLS for $121,975 on Jan 05. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 94,884 shares after completing the transaction at $48.79 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Dunlop A. Sinclair, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 500 shares for $50.70 each. As a result, the insider received 25,350 and left with 132,797 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 52.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLS has reached a high of $70.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.47.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 109.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.52M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.80% stake in the company. Shares short for APLS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.78M with a Short Ratio of 10.05M, compared to 9.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.99% and a Short% of Float of 10.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.11 and a low estimate of -$1.75, while EPS last year was -$2.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.56, with high estimates of -$1.23 and low estimates of -$2.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.31 and -$7.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.97. EPS for the following year is -$4.86, with 14 analysts recommending between -$3.29 and -$6.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $115.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $68.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $78.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $66.56M, up 18.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $249.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $395M and the low estimate is $109.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 217.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.