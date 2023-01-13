Investing in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $0.55, up 11.40% from its previous closing price of $0.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0563 from its previous closing price. On the day, 634515 shares were traded. THM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4901.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of THM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 31.40 and its Current Ratio is at 31.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on October 05, 2020, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On October 05, 2020, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

On August 13, 2014, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $1.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on August 13, 2014, with a $1 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when DRESCHER ANTON J sold 60,300 shares for $1.30 per share. The transaction valued at 78,390 led to the insider holds 731,676 shares of the business.

DRESCHER ANTON J sold 19,800 shares of THM for $25,740 on Mar 22. The Director now owns 671,976 shares after completing the transaction at $1.30 per share. On Mar 11, another insider, DRESCHER ANTON J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 39,900 shares for $1.30 each. As a result, the insider received 51,949 and left with 691,776 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THM has reached a high of $1.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4576, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5900.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that THM traded 106.93K shares on average per day over the past three months and 196.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 195.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.22M. Insiders hold about 23.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.80% stake in the company. Shares short for THM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 101.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 127.19k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.05% and a Short% of Float of 0.13%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.