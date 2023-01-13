Is Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) closed at $34.69 in the last session, up 6.12% from day before closing price of $32.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 515904 shares were traded. APPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.31.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APPN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, SMBC Nikko on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $23 from $37 previously.

On December 21, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $37.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $45.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on September 23, 2022, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Abdiel Capital Management, LLC bought 33,169 shares for $41.72 per share. The transaction valued at 1,383,749 led to the insider holds 8,817,518 shares of the business.

Abdiel Capital Management, LLC bought 44,978 shares of APPN for $1,760,263 on Nov 14. The 10% Owner now owns 8,784,349 shares after completing the transaction at $39.14 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Abdiel Capital Management, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 121,853 shares for $40.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,913,801 and bolstered with 8,739,371 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APPN has reached a high of $66.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.91.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APPN traded on average about 512.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 527.31k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 72.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.91M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.90% stake in the company. Shares short for APPN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.7M with a Short Ratio of 3.16M, compared to 5.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.86% and a Short% of Float of 14.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.89 and -$0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.91. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$0.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $470.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $459.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $466.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $369.26M, up 26.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $544.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $559.57M and the low estimate is $522.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.