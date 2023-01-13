Is LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $11.12 in the prior trading day, LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) closed at $11.31, up 1.71%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1778355 shares were traded. LXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.04.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LXP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 102.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 79.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Handwerker Jamie bought 5,000 shares for $10.55 per share. The transaction valued at 52,750 led to the insider holds 73,971 shares of the business.

Gupta Arun bought 9,600 shares of LXP for $99,921 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 26,465 shares after completing the transaction at $10.41 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, FRARY RICHARD, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $10.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 105,000 and bolstered with 143,606 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LXP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LXP has reached a high of $16.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.87.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.35M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 277.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 269.92M. Shares short for LXP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 22.4M with a Short Ratio of 25.34M, compared to 23.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.00% and a Short% of Float of 16.96%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LXP’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.42, compared to 0.50 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.25.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.02 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $79.37M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $82M to a low estimate of $77.3M. As of the current estimate, LXP Industrial Trust’s year-ago sales were $82.35M, an estimated decrease of -3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.28M, a decrease of -7.10% less than the figure of -$3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $76.03M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LXP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $325M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $309.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $317.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $339.94M, down -6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $332.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $341M and the low estimate is $326.13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.