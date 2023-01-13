Is this a Prime Time To acquire American Tower Corporation (AMT) stock

After finishing at $228.12 in the prior trading day, American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) closed at $232.21, up 1.79%. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2364392 shares were traded. AMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $232.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $225.56.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2023, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $215 to $245.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when Smith Rodney M sold 2,035 shares for $220.85 per share. The transaction valued at 449,430 led to the insider holds 48,645 shares of the business.

THOMPSON SAMME L sold 1,500 shares of AMT for $321,000 on Jan 03. The Director now owns 22,099 shares after completing the transaction at $214.00 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Smith Rodney M, who serves as the EVP, CFO & Treasurer of the company, sold 1,482 shares for $222.72 each. As a result, the insider received 330,071 and left with 50,680 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 50.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 237.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMT has reached a high of $282.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $178.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 214.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 238.16.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.75M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 465.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 464.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.76M with a Short Ratio of 3.57M, compared to 3.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 0.93%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AMT’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.69, compared to 6.24 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.85.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of $0.76, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.41 and low estimates of $0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.34 and $5.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.81. EPS for the following year is $4.64, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.26 and $3.78.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $2.64B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.71B to a low estimate of $2.6B. As of the current estimate, American Tower Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.45B, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.73B, an increase of 5.00% less than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.67B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.36B, up 13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.41B and the low estimate is $10.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.