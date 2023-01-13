Is this a Prime Time To acquire Evercore Inc. (EVR) stock

After finishing at $126.41 in the prior trading day, Evercore Inc. (NYSE: EVR) closed at $128.16, up 1.38%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 505126 shares were traded. EVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $128.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $125.23.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EVR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on January 11, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $125 from $105 previously.

On October 27, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $106 to $109.

UBS Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on September 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $99 to $85.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 when Carlton Pamela G sold 322 shares for $96.25 per share. The transaction valued at 30,992 led to the insider holds 2,564 shares of the business.

Carlton Pamela G sold 327 shares of EVR for $40,924 on Mar 01. The Director now owns 1,702 shares after completing the transaction at $125.15 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Pensa Paul, who serves as the Contr., Principal Acct.Officer of the company, sold 1,197 shares for $129.25 each. As a result, the insider received 154,711 and left with 5,354 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Evercore’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVR has reached a high of $142.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 111.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.71.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 417.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 493.74k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 39.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.31M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EVR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.31M with a Short Ratio of 1.65M, compared to 1.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.35% and a Short% of Float of 3.64%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EVR’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.45, compared to 2.88 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.43.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.77 and a low estimate of $1.2, while EPS last year was $7.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.97, with high estimates of $2.39 and low estimates of $1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.46 and $9.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.69. EPS for the following year is $10.38, with 8 analysts recommending between $13.45 and $8.31.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $678.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $710.1M to a low estimate of $647.9M. As of the current estimate, Evercore Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.12B, an estimated decrease of -39.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $559.65M, a decrease of -16.20% over than the figure of -$39.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $608.49M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $516.1M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.32B, down -21.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.95B and the low estimate is $2.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.