Is this a Prime Time To acquire Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) stock

After finishing at $280.10 in the prior trading day, Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) closed at $281.41, up 0.47%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 733923 shares were traded. ROK stock price reached its highest trading level at $283.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $276.35.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ROK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 62.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 191.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 17, 2022, Bernstein Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $290.

On January 11, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $378.Bernstein initiated its Outperform rating on January 11, 2022, with a $378 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Kulaszewicz Frank C sold 291 shares for $264.40 per share. The transaction valued at 76,940 led to the insider holds 14,885 shares of the business.

House Rebecca W sold 230 shares of ROK for $59,489 on Dec 12. The SVP, CLO and Secretary now owns 10,167 shares after completing the transaction at $258.65 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Kulaszewicz Frank C, who serves as the SVP of the company, sold 443 shares for $258.21 each. As a result, the insider received 114,385 and left with 15,176 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rockwell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROK has reached a high of $339.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $190.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 260.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 238.68.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 710.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 613.6k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 115.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.66M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ROK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.11M with a Short Ratio of 1.92M, compared to 1.85M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 1.83%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ROK’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.18, compared to 4.72 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.87. The current Payout Ratio is 55.80% for ROK, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 13, 1987 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 21 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.1 and a low estimate of $2.78, while EPS last year was $2.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.54, with high estimates of $2.98 and low estimates of $2.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.6 and $9.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.44. EPS for the following year is $10.92, with 27 analysts recommending between $11.72 and $9.6.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $2.13B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.17B to a low estimate of $2.03B. As of the current estimate, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.81B, an estimated increase of 17.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7B, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.63B and the low estimate is $8.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.