It’s a good day to be an DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) shareholder

As of close of business last night, DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $29.98, up 1.59% from its previous closing price of $29.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 753179 shares were traded. DICE stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.56.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DICE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.00 and its Current Ratio is at 23.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on November 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $65.

On September 14, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $36.

On September 07, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on September 07, 2022, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 1,640,000 shares for $36.50 per share. The transaction valued at 59,860,000 led to the insider holds 6,848,911 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DICE has reached a high of $45.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.88.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DICE traded 625.42K shares on average per day over the past three months and 352.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.41M. Insiders hold about 3.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DICE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.1M with a Short Ratio of 4.39M, compared to 4.93M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.72% and a Short% of Float of 14.56%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.55 and a low estimate of -$0.62, while EPS last year was -$2.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.63, with high estimates of -$0.56 and low estimates of -$0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.6 and -$2.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.21. EPS for the following year is -$3.31, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.53 and -$3.71.