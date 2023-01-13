It’s a good day to be an Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Standard BioTools Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.89, up 2.16% from its previous closing price of $1.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 523082 shares were traded. LAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LAB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Caligan Partners LP bought 255,173 shares for $1.75 per share. The transaction valued at 446,553 led to the insider holds 11,444,836 shares of the business.

Caligan Partners LP bought 46,009 shares of LAB for $80,056 on Aug 03. The 10% Owner now owns 11,189,663 shares after completing the transaction at $1.74 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, Caligan Partners LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 272,618 shares for $1.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 447,094 and bolstered with 11,143,654 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAB has reached a high of $4.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3372, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7593.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LAB traded 245.36K shares on average per day over the past three months and 271.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.71M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LAB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.62M with a Short Ratio of 3.37M, compared to 3.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.60% and a Short% of Float of 5.32%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $26.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.6M to a low estimate of $25.6M. As of the current estimate, Standard BioTools Inc.’s year-ago sales were $32.79M, an estimated decrease of -19.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.78M, a decrease of -39.50% less than the figure of -$19.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $29.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.8M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $124.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $124.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $124.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $130.58M, down -4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $136.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $136.6M and the low estimate is $136.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.