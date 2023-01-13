It’s an appealing income play to consider Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR)

After finishing at $45.83 in the prior trading day, Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) closed at $47.21, up 3.01%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2839172 shares were traded. CZR stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.31.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CZR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on December 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $55 from $60 previously.

On November 21, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $51.

On July 20, 2022, Susquehanna started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $32.Susquehanna initiated its Neutral rating on July 20, 2022, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Pegram Michael E bought 25,000 shares for $44.74 per share. The transaction valued at 1,118,572 led to the insider holds 96,697 shares of the business.

TOMICK DAVID P bought 1,100 shares of CZR for $42,229 on Jun 17. The Director now owns 5,800 shares after completing the transaction at $38.39 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, KORNSTEIN DON R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $38.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 95,250 and bolstered with 34,353 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CZR has reached a high of $91.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.82M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.2M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 214.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.66M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CZR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.55M with a Short Ratio of 12.48M, compared to 11.27M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.92% and a Short% of Float of 5.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.45 and -$4.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.54. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.51 and -$1.39.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $2.81B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.92B to a low estimate of $2.73B. As of the current estimate, Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.69B, an estimated increase of 4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.78B, an increase of 7.30% over than the figure of $4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.68B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CZR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.57B, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.27B and the low estimate is $10.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.