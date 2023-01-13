It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) stock

The closing price of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) was $7.92 for the day, up 0.13% from the previous closing price of $7.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1003411 shares were traded. CD stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.70.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 13, 2021, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $8.30.

On August 18, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $18.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on August 18, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chindata’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CD has reached a high of $9.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.08.

Shares Statistics:

CD traded an average of 1.77M shares per day over the past three months and 1.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 365.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 178.21M. Insiders hold about 0.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.31M with a Short Ratio of 4.45M, compared to 3.94M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $600.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $571.74M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $586.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $427.78M, up 37.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $787.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $862.46M and the low estimate is $731.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.