It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) stock

The closing price of Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) was $11.79 for the day, up 4.15% from the previous closing price of $11.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 790047 shares were traded. HCAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.93.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of HCAT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on January 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $11 from $10 previously.

On October 31, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $10.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on October 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Llewelyn Linda sold 642 shares for $11.00 per share. The transaction valued at 7,064 led to the insider holds 50,349 shares of the business.

Alger Jason sold 259 shares of HCAT for $2,691 on Dec 06. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 33,762 shares after completing the transaction at $10.39 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Llewelyn Linda, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 669 shares for $10.82 each. As a result, the insider received 7,236 and left with 54,548 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCAT has reached a high of $34.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.47.

Shares Statistics:

HCAT traded an average of 798.01K shares per day over the past three months and 508.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.02M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HCAT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.75M with a Short Ratio of 1.62M, compared to 2.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.02% and a Short% of Float of 5.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$1.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $275.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $272.59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $273.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $241.93M, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $295.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $303M and the low estimate is $281.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.