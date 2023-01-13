It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) stock

The closing price of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) was $20.90 for the day, up 3.93% from the previous closing price of $20.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2732754 shares were traded. LAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.66.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LAC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 52.10 and its Current Ratio is at 52.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on November 16, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAC has reached a high of $40.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.39.

Shares Statistics:

LAC traded an average of 2.07M shares per day over the past three months and 2.71M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 134.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.87M. Insiders hold about 16.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LAC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.59M with a Short Ratio of 9.43M, compared to 8.94M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.14 and -$1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.74 and $0.11.