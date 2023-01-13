MCHP (Microchip Technology Incorporated) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) closed at $75.24 down -0.21% from its previous closing price of $75.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3366502 shares were traded. MCHP stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.98.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Microchip Technology Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 128.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on November 16, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

On June 28, 2022, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $70 to $75.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $79.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Bjornholt James Eric sold 2,630 shares for $72.88 per share. The transaction valued at 191,674 led to the insider holds 36,358 shares of the business.

CHAPMAN MATTHEW W sold 1,000 shares of MCHP for $72,880 on Nov 22. The Director now owns 36,682 shares after completing the transaction at $72.88 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, SIMONCIC RICHARD J, who serves as the Senior VP, Analog/Intrfce BU of the company, sold 8,596 shares for $77.15 each. As a result, the insider received 663,187 and left with 111,446 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Microchip’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCHP has reached a high of $86.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.30.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MCHP has traded an average of 4.87M shares per day and 3.74M over the past ten days. A total of 551.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 538.57M. Insiders hold about 2.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MCHP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.99M with a Short Ratio of 17.87M, compared to 12.73M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 2.51%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MCHP is 1.31, from 1.47 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.46. The current Payout Ratio is 31.90% for MCHP, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 05, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 08, 2002 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.46 and a low estimate of $1.44, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.45, with high estimates of $1.51 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.79 and $5.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.67. EPS for the following year is $5.6, with 22 analysts recommending between $6.64 and $4.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.06B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.08B to a low estimate of $2.06B. As of the current estimate, Microchip Technology Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.65B, an estimated increase of 25.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCHP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.82B, up 19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.05B and the low estimate is $6.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.