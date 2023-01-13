MELI (MercadoLibre Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, MercadoLibre Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1024.31, up 9.34% from its previous closing price of $936.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+87.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1131627 shares were traded. MELI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1,033.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $933.57.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MELI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 07, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $2000 to $1250.

Scotiabank Upgraded its Sector Perform to Sector Outperform on October 25, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $2100.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Melamud Marcelo bought 55 shares for $881.82 per share. The transaction valued at 48,500 led to the insider holds 55 shares of the business.

de la Serna Juan Martin bought 50 shares of MELI for $46,550 on Mar 11. The Executive VP Corporate Affairs now owns 500 shares after completing the transaction at $931.00 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, de la Serna Juan Martin, who serves as the Executive VP Corporate Affairs of the company, bought 65 shares for $928.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 60,362 and bolstered with 450 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MercadoLibre’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 192.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 72.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 31.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MELI has reached a high of $1275.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $600.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 904.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 879.83.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MELI traded 598.53K shares on average per day over the past three months and 506.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.25M. Insiders hold about 8.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MELI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 940.54k with a Short Ratio of 1.01M, compared to 1.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.87% and a Short% of Float of 2.03%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.83 and a low estimate of $1.47, while EPS last year was $1.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.48, with high estimates of $2.6 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.91 and $5.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.47. EPS for the following year is $11.78, with 18 analysts recommending between $16.97 and $7.03.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $2.69B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.9B to a low estimate of $2.55B. As of the current estimate, MercadoLibre Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.86B, an estimated increase of 44.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.94B, an increase of 38.20% less than the figure of $44.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.75B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MELI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.07B, up 47.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.12B and the low estimate is $11.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.