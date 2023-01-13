OTLK (Outlook Therapeutics Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.25, up 15.74% from its previous closing price of $1.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1343508 shares were traded. OTLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0600.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OTLK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on October 31, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On September 13, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On September 11, 2019, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its Buy rating on September 11, 2019, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 07 when Sukhtian Faisal Ghiath bought 30,000 shares for $1.29 per share. The transaction valued at 38,700 led to the insider holds 68,000 shares of the business.

Haddadin Yezan Munther bought 3,600 shares of OTLK for $4,572 on Oct 07. The Director now owns 63,343 shares after completing the transaction at $1.27 per share. On Oct 06, another insider, Haddadin Yezan Munther, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 29,743 shares for $1.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,368 and bolstered with 59,743 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OTLK has reached a high of $2.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0283, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2362.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OTLK traded 437.88K shares on average per day over the past three months and 396.65k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 220.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.67M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OTLK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.38M with a Short Ratio of 15.96M, compared to 13.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.80% and a Short% of Float of 10.71%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.36.