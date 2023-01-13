Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (PDM) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: PDM) closed the day trading at $10.01 up 4.60% from the previous closing price of $9.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1291836 shares were traded. PDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.54.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PDM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 113.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 449.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 30 when Lang Barbara B bought 325 shares for $10.24 per share. The transaction valued at 3,328 led to the insider holds 25,331 shares of the business.

MCDOWELL FRANK C bought 5,000 shares of PDM for $59,100 on Aug 31. The Director now owns 70,713 shares after completing the transaction at $11.82 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Swope Jeffrey L., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 42,000 shares for $11.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 499,800 and bolstered with 119,835 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Piedmont’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 100.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDM has reached a high of $19.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.43.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PDM traded about 1.22M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PDM traded about 943.33k shares per day. A total of 123.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.26M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PDM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.05M with a Short Ratio of 2.06M, compared to 2.51M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 3.40%.

Dividends & Splits

PDM’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.84, up from 0.84 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.79. The current Payout Ratio is 261.20% for PDM, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 20, 2007 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $137.97M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $138M to a low estimate of $137.94M. As of the current estimate, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $130.87M, an estimated increase of 5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $145.99M, an increase of 5.70% over than the figure of $5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $146M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $145.97M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $556.38M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $556M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $556.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $528.71M, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $583.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $589.88M and the low estimate is $578M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.