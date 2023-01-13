Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $38.07 in the prior trading day, Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) closed at $39.04, up 2.55%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 792130 shares were traded. RMBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.89.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RMBS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on October 14, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On April 30, 2021, Susquehanna started tracking the stock assigning a Positive rating and target price of $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when FAN XIANZHI SEAN sold 52,852 shares for $37.88 per share. The transaction valued at 2,002,198 led to the insider holds 127,886 shares of the business.

FAN XIANZHI SEAN sold 10,277 shares of RMBS for $393,568 on Nov 16. The COO now owns 180,738 shares after completing the transaction at $38.30 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Sayiner Necip, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $38.16 each. As a result, the insider received 572,360 and left with 27,873 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMBS has reached a high of $39.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.29.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 835.71K shares per day over the past 3-months and 614.1k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 109.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.79M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RMBS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.04M with a Short Ratio of 2.60M, compared to 2.85M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.75% and a Short% of Float of 3.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.66 and $1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $1.7, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.74 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $138.96M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $141M to a low estimate of $131.8M. As of the current estimate, Rambus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $113M, an estimated increase of 23.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $139.5M, an increase of 11.20% less than the figure of $23.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $142.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133.9M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $554.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $552.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $553.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $453.01M, up 22.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $587.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $598.5M and the low estimate is $569.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.