Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) closed the day trading at $54.63 up 1.22% from the previous closing price of $53.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1179216 shares were traded. SEE stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.95.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SEE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 16.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 14.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $51.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on August 30, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $62 to $58.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Whitaker Jerry R. bought 500 shares for $43.56 per share. The transaction valued at 21,780 led to the insider holds 10,521 shares of the business.

Ahmad Zubaid bought 1,200 shares of SEE for $50,544 on Nov 03. The Director now owns 1,200 shares after completing the transaction at $42.12 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Pupkin Sergio A, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $44.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 44,330 and bolstered with 46,748 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sealed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 36.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEE has reached a high of $70.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.61.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SEE traded about 1.10M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SEE traded about 907.73k shares per day. A total of 145.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.90M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SEE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.89M with a Short Ratio of 2.45M, compared to 2.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.99% and a Short% of Float of 3.09%.

Dividends & Splits

SEE’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.80, up from 0.64 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.51. The current Payout Ratio is 20.30% for SEE, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 18, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.96 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.2 and $3.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.08. EPS for the following year is $4.3, with 17 analysts recommending between $4.5 and $3.8.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $1.45B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.51B to a low estimate of $1.35B. As of the current estimate, Sealed Air Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.41B, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.55B, an increase of 1.10% less than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.6B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.43B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.53B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.2B and the low estimate is $5.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.