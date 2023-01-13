Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) was $40.69 for the day, up 3.09% from the previous closing price of $39.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1475688 shares were traded. SMAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.29.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SMAR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

On October 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $46.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on September 23, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Godbole Pete sold 2,256 shares for $41.36 per share. The transaction valued at 93,308 led to the insider holds 18,229 shares of the business.

Marshall Jolene Lau sold 1,366 shares of SMAR for $56,498 on Dec 14. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 11,135 shares after completing the transaction at $41.36 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Marshall Jolene Lau, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 6,001 shares for $31.45 each. As a result, the insider received 188,731 and left with 12,501 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMAR has reached a high of $68.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.86.

Shares Statistics:

SMAR traded an average of 1.37M shares per day over the past three months and 1.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 130.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.81M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SMAR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.53M with a Short Ratio of 3.00M, compared to 4.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.70% and a Short% of Float of 3.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.53. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 19 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $756M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $750.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $752.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $550.83M, up 36.70% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $970.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $931.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.