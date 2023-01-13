SWIM (Latham Group Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) closed at $3.80 in the last session, up 4.40% from day before closing price of $3.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 513959 shares were traded. SWIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5150.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SWIM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on December 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $5 from $7 previously.

On December 13, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $3.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on July 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Laven Mark Phillip bought 7,500 shares for $2.98 per share. The transaction valued at 22,385 led to the insider holds 402,206 shares of the business.

Laven Mark Phillip bought 7,500 shares of SWIM for $21,675 on Nov 18. The Director now owns 394,706 shares after completing the transaction at $2.89 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Latham’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 59.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWIM has reached a high of $20.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4538, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.6481.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SWIM traded on average about 714.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 454.65k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 113.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.78M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SWIM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.41M with a Short Ratio of 2.62M, compared to 2.25M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.06% and a Short% of Float of 5.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.82 and $0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.7. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $190.89M. It ranges from a high estimate of $198.2M to a low estimate of $170.05M. As of the current estimate, Latham Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $158.74M, an estimated increase of 20.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $158.35M, an increase of 14.00% less than the figure of $20.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $165M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $152.75M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $858.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $721.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $762.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $630.46M, up 21.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $735.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $811.4M and the low estimate is $670M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.