The name Uxin Limited (UXIN) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Uxin Limited’s stock clocked out at $3.83, up 8.19% from its previous closing price of $3.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 588586 shares were traded. UXIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3600.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UXIN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 12, 2019, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.70.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Uxin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UXIN has reached a high of $17.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9587, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5156.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UXIN traded 202.51K shares on average per day over the past three months and 293.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.77M. Insiders hold about 4.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UXIN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.16M with a Short Ratio of 0.71M, compared to 5.94M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.01.