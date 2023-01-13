There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Organon & Co. (OGN) can be one of them

Organon & Co. (NYSE: OGN) closed the day trading at $31.38 up 2.42% from the previous closing price of $30.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2715408 shares were traded. OGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.59.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OGN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on October 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $25 from $27 previously.

On September 06, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $37 to $34.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $37.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Organon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OGN has reached a high of $39.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.31.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OGN traded about 2.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OGN traded about 1.89M shares per day. A total of 254.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 254.22M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OGN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.78M with a Short Ratio of 6.87M, compared to 5.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.57%.

Dividends & Splits

OGN’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.12, up from 0.28 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.39 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $1.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.96, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.3 and $4.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.93. EPS for the following year is $5.23, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.64 and $4.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.3B, down -2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.43B and the low estimate is $6.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.