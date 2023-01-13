There is a good chance Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) closed at $3.05 in the last session, up 2.35% from day before closing price of $2.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 527281 shares were traded. RBBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9700.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RBBN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 26, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Swarth Investments Ltd. bought 1,639,344 shares for $3.05 per share. The transaction valued at 4,999,999 led to the insider holds 27,435,739 shares of the business.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO bought 1,639,344 shares of RBBN for $4,999,999 on Aug 12. The 10% Owner now owns 51,594,927 shares after completing the transaction at $3.05 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 3,329 shares for $3.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,919 and bolstered with 49,955,583 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBBN has reached a high of $6.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6664, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9279.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RBBN traded on average about 608.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 358.8k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 158.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.84M. Insiders hold about 17.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RBBN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.47M with a Short Ratio of 3.16M, compared to 2.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.07% and a Short% of Float of 3.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $236.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $250.33M to a low estimate of $229.08M. As of the current estimate, Ribbon Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $230.58M, an estimated increase of 2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $185.7M, an increase of 7.50% over than the figure of $2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $195M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $178.09M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $851.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $815.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $824.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $844.96M, down -2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $866.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $911.75M and the low estimate is $838.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.