There is a good chance Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $5.74 in the prior trading day, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) closed at $6.00, up 4.53%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18910681 shares were traded. SWN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.84.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SWN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 587.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on January 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $9 from $11 previously.

On December 07, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $10 to $6.50.

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on October 19, 2022, with a $11 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Southwestern’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWN has reached a high of $9.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.01.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 24.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 20.96M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.10B. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SWN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 47.54M with a Short Ratio of 49.85M, compared to 45.11M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.27% and a Short% of Float of 5.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.91 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.63 and $1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.4. EPS for the following year is $2.11, with 20 analysts recommending between $2.88 and $1.74.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.89B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.64B to a low estimate of $1.28B. As of the current estimate, Southwestern Energy Company’s year-ago sales were $2.95B, an estimated decrease of -35.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.19B, an increase of 40.00% over than the figure of -$35.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.77B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.67B, up 38.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.74B and the low estimate is $6.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.