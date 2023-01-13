There is a good chance Veradigm Inc. (MDRX) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $18.70 in the prior trading day, Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) closed at $19.59, up 4.76%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1753653 shares were traded. MDRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.80.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MDRX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 09, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $22 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Vakharia Tejal sold 8,642 shares for $18.42 per share. The transaction valued at 159,193 led to the insider holds 222,604 shares of the business.

Stevens David B sold 43,134 shares of MDRX for $796,827 on Dec 06. The Director now owns 32,384 shares after completing the transaction at $18.47 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Poulton Richard J., who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $18.06 each. As a result, the insider received 180,630 and left with 689,017 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Veradigm’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDRX has reached a high of $23.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.30.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.42M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 110.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.64M. Shares short for MDRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.13M with a Short Ratio of 8.72M, compared to 10.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.24% and a Short% of Float of 12.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.13 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $152.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $153.8M to a low estimate of $150.04M. As of the current estimate, Veradigm Inc.’s year-ago sales were $369.2M, an estimated decrease of -58.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $168.42M, a decrease of -57.00% over than the figure of -$58.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $171.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $165.4M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $622.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $611.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $615.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5B, down -59.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $659.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $667.91M and the low estimate is $653.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.