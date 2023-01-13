There Is Still Room For C3.ai Inc. (AI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) was $12.05 for the day, up 1.26% from the previous closing price of $11.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2269571 shares were traded. AI stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.64.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.10 and its Current Ratio is at 8.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when Parkkinen Juho sold 558 shares for $10.65 per share. The transaction valued at 5,945 led to the insider holds 351,571 shares of the business.

Parkkinen Juho sold 928 shares of AI for $10,984 on Dec 20. The SVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 352,129 shares after completing the transaction at $11.84 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Parkkinen Juho, who serves as the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,436 shares for $13.25 each. As a result, the insider received 58,783 and left with 353,057 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AI has reached a high of $31.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.24.

Shares Statistics:

AI traded an average of 1.65M shares per day over the past three months and 1.71M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.86M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.23M with a Short Ratio of 8.64M, compared to 11.98M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.27% and a Short% of Float of 13.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $265.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $251.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $260.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.76M, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $315.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $341.9M and the low estimate is $277.72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.