There Is Still Room For Public Storage (PSA) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) closed the day trading at $296.08 up 0.82% from the previous closing price of $293.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 707284 shares were traded. PSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $296.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $291.21.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PSA, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 16, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $365 to $380.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when RUSSELL JOSEPH D JR bought 2,500 shares for $297.65 per share. The transaction valued at 744,137 led to the insider holds 45,982 shares of the business.

GUSTAVSON TAMARA HUGHES sold 203 shares of PSA for $70,561 on Aug 22. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $348.29 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, GUSTAVSON TAMARA HUGHES, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,227 shares for $351.95 each. As a result, the insider received 431,993 and left with 203 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Public’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSA has reached a high of $405.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $270.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 289.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 320.46.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PSA traded about 887.68K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PSA traded about 747.21k shares per day. A total of 175.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.79M. Insiders hold about 8.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PSA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.97M with a Short Ratio of 3.62M, compared to 2.47M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.69% and a Short% of Float of 2.16%.

Dividends & Splits

PSA’s forward annual dividend rate is 8.00, up from 8.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.34.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.96 and a low estimate of $2.55, while EPS last year was $2.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.71, with high estimates of $2.94 and low estimates of $2.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.26 and $10.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.59. EPS for the following year is $12.07, with 10 analysts recommending between $16.18 and $10.96.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.06B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.08B to a low estimate of $1.05B. As of the current estimate, Public Storage’s year-ago sales were $894.93M, an estimated increase of 19.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.06B, an increase of 14.90% less than the figure of $19.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.42B, up 20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.63B and the low estimate is $4.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.