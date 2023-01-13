There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB).

As of close of business last night, AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.92, up 17.65% from its previous closing price of $0.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1380 from its previous closing price. On the day, 517385 shares were traded. AQB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7950.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AQB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 08, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On July 01, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on July 01, 2021, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 23 when Myers Gail Sharps bought 10,000 shares for $0.89 per share. The transaction valued at 8,900 led to the insider holds 10,426 shares of the business.

Myers Gail Sharps bought 1 shares of AQB for $1 on Dec 22. The Director now owns 426 shares after completing the transaction at $0.85 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, St.Clare Christine, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,783 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AQB has reached a high of $2.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7067, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1756.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AQB traded 304.76K shares on average per day over the past three months and 278.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.67M. Insiders hold about 0.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AQB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.75M, compared to 1.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.91% and a Short% of Float of 2.93%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.48.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $1.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3M to a low estimate of $800k. As of the current estimate, AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $455k, an estimated increase of 128.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.58M, an increase of 278.00% over than the figure of $128.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AQB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.18M, up 294.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.66M and the low estimate is $8.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 105.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.