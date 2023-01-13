There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB).

As of close of business last night, Core Laboratories N.V.’s stock clocked out at $23.28, up 2.51% from its previous closing price of $22.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 571280 shares were traded. CLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.70.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CLB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 72.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 242.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 07, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $17.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on September 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Core’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 71.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLB has reached a high of $35.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.06.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CLB traded 397.19K shares on average per day over the past three months and 366.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.13M. Shares short for CLB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.31M with a Short Ratio of 4.85M, compared to 4.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.29% and a Short% of Float of 15.38%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.04, CLB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.21%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.66. The current Payout Ratio is 12.00% for CLB, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 08, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.5. EPS for the following year is $0.88, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $127.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $127.82M to a low estimate of $126.83M. As of the current estimate, Core Laboratories N.V.’s year-ago sales were $113.28M, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $126.83M, an increase of 14.80% over than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $127.82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $125.84M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $501.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $485.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $490.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $425.67M, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $552.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $582.64M and the low estimate is $535.08M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.