There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD)

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) closed the day trading at $31.39 up 1.98% from the previous closing price of $30.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1899940 shares were traded. COLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.73.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of COLD, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

On November 14, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $27.50 to $33.50.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on August 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $34.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Snyder James C JR sold 3,400 shares for $29.86 per share. The transaction valued at 101,514 led to the insider holds 36,812 shares of the business.

NOVOSEL THOMAS C sold 2,603 shares of COLD for $75,331 on Jun 03. The insider now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $28.94 per share. On May 17, another insider, NOVOSEL THOMAS C, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 5,326 shares for $25.58 each. As a result, the insider received 136,239 and left with 2,513 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COLD has reached a high of $32.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.34.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, COLD traded about 1.48M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, COLD traded about 881.21k shares per day. A total of 269.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 268.89M. Shares short for COLD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.54M with a Short Ratio of 3.55M, compared to 4.23M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 1.81%.

Dividends & Splits

COLD’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.88, up from 0.84 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.19 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.09B, up 42.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.32B and the low estimate is $3.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.