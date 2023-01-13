There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) closed the day trading at $27.61 up 0.58% from the previous closing price of $27.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3580242 shares were traded. AXTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.56.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AXTA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 21, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $20.

On October 13, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on October 13, 2022, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 when COOK WILLIAM M bought 2,000 shares for $24.64 per share. The transaction valued at 49,280 led to the insider holds 20,320 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Axalta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXTA has reached a high of $33.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.96.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AXTA traded about 1.89M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AXTA traded about 1.92M shares per day. A total of 220.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.07M. Shares short for AXTA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.45M with a Short Ratio of 5.94M, compared to 6.87M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 2.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.62 and $1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.48. EPS for the following year is $1.81, with 20 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $1.21B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.26B to a low estimate of $1.16B. As of the current estimate, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.14B, an estimated increase of 6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.19B, an increase of 7.20% over than the figure of $6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.15B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.42B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.39B and the low estimate is $4.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.