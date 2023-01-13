There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)

The closing price of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) was $16.87 for the day, up 1.20% from the previous closing price of $16.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 646682 shares were traded. CRNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.87.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRNX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.40 and its Current Ratio is at 15.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on November 30, 2021, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $43.

On November 23, 2021, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $68.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on June 18, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $28.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Betz Stephen F. sold 3,126 shares for $18.35 per share. The transaction valued at 57,362 led to the insider holds 79,277 shares of the business.

Betz Stephen F. sold 3,126 shares of CRNX for $50,016 on Dec 15. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 82,403 shares after completing the transaction at $16.00 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Betz Stephen F., who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 3,126 shares for $17.84 each. As a result, the insider received 55,768 and left with 84,968 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 174.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRNX has reached a high of $27.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.27.

Shares Statistics:

CRNX traded an average of 315.08K shares per day over the past three months and 341.26k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.02M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.82% stake in the company. Shares short for CRNX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.08M with a Short Ratio of 3.61M, compared to 3.9M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.59% and a Short% of Float of 8.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.73 and a low estimate of -$0.93, while EPS last year was -$0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.84, with high estimates of -$0.56 and low estimates of -$1.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.54 and -$3.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.14. EPS for the following year is -$3.41, with 7 analysts recommending between -$2.74 and -$4.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.57M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.57M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08M, up 477.00% from the average estimate.