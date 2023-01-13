There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding TC Energy Corporation (TRP)

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) closed the day trading at $42.27 up 1.71% from the previous closing price of $41.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1479743 shares were traded. TRP stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.81.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TRP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRP has reached a high of $59.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.31.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TRP traded about 2.11M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TRP traded about 2.35M shares per day. A total of 1.00B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 999.48M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TRP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 45.51M with a Short Ratio of 15.77M, compared to 27.59M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

TRP’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.66, up from 3.24 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.04. The current Payout Ratio is 149.10% for TRP, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 12, 1984 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.2 and $3.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.12. EPS for the following year is $3.2, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.43 and $2.96.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $2.51B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.58B to a low estimate of $2.45B. As of the current estimate, TC Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.56B, an estimated decrease of -1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.75B, a decrease of -3.20% less than the figure of -$1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.68B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.61B, up 1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.39B and the low estimate is $10.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.