This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)

In the latest session, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) closed at $65.10 up 5.85% from its previous closing price of $61.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11734451 shares were traded. CTSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.12.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2023, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $49.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on December 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $61 to $62.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Mackay Leo S. Jr. sold 3,300 shares for $52.79 per share. The transaction valued at 174,218 led to the insider holds 28,310 shares of the business.

Abdalla Zein sold 4,368 shares of CTSH for $285,846 on Sep 09. The Director now owns 13,556 shares after completing the transaction at $65.44 per share. On May 17, another insider, Patsalos-Fox Michael, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,687 shares for $74.40 each. As a result, the insider received 423,139 and left with 57,534 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cognizant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTSH has reached a high of $93.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.94.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CTSH has traded an average of 4.29M shares per day and 5.66M over the past ten days. A total of 516.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 512.92M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CTSH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.28M with a Short Ratio of 8.20M, compared to 8.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 1.60%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CTSH is 1.08, from 0.88 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.17. The current Payout Ratio is 23.40% for CTSH, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 09, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $1.13, while EPS last year was $1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.16, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.69 and $4.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.54. EPS for the following year is $4.98, with 27 analysts recommending between $5.56 and $4.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.03B to a low estimate of $4.97B. As of the current estimate, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.72B, an estimated increase of 5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.04B, an increase of 5.60% less than the figure of $5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.93B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.51B, up 7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.09B and the low estimate is $20.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.