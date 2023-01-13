This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK)

As of close of business last night, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $42.82, up 3.76% from its previous closing price of $41.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 923808 shares were traded. CYTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.18.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CYTK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.60 and its Current Ratio is at 11.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on December 23, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $58 from $60 previously.

On December 20, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $60.

On October 11, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $80.UBS initiated its Buy rating on October 11, 2022, with a $80 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 when Malik Fady Ibraham sold 4,000 shares for $40.47 per share. The transaction valued at 161,880 led to the insider holds 156,589 shares of the business.

Blum Robert I sold 10,000 shares of CYTK for $442,400 on Jan 04. The President & CEO now owns 406,412 shares after completing the transaction at $44.24 per share. On Dec 08, another insider, Malik Fady Ibraham, who serves as the EVP Research & Development of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $36.28 each. As a result, the insider received 145,120 and left with 160,589 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 26.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CYTK has reached a high of $55.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.68.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CYTK traded 1.13M shares on average per day over the past three months and 911.27k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 93.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.46M. Shares short for CYTK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.44M with a Short Ratio of 9.28M, compared to 11.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.22% and a Short% of Float of 18.38%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.06 and a low estimate of -$1.28, while EPS last year was -$0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.14, with high estimates of -$0.94 and low estimates of -$1.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.26 and -$3.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.57. EPS for the following year is -$4.48, with 14 analysts recommending between -$2.05 and -$5.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CYTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $110.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $90.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $101.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.43M, up 44.30% from the average estimate.