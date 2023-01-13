This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO)

As of close of business last night, Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s stock clocked out at $17.69, down -4.12% from its previous closing price of $18.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 790786 shares were traded. XPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.43.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of XPRO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when KEARNEY MICHAEL C sold 18,148 shares for $19.06 per share. The transaction valued at 345,881 led to the insider holds 238,312 shares of the business.

KEARNEY MICHAEL C sold 200 shares of XPRO for $3,800 on Oct 27. The Director now owns 256,460 shares after completing the transaction at $19.00 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, KEARNEY MICHAEL C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,652 shares for $19.00 each. As a result, the insider received 31,388 and left with 256,660 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPRO has reached a high of $19.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.64.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that XPRO traded 555.66K shares on average per day over the past three months and 426.63k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.40M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for XPRO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.58M with a Short Ratio of 2.87M, compared to 4.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.21% and a Short% of Float of 7.02%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.42. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.64.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $337.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $339M to a low estimate of $336M. As of the current estimate, Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s year-ago sales were $112.3M, an estimated increase of 200.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $333.5M, an increase of 12.80% less than the figure of $200.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $337M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $330M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $825.76M, up 54.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.49B and the low estimate is $1.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.