Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) closed the day trading at $26.80 up 4.32% from the previous closing price of $25.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 552991 shares were traded. KDNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KDNY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on December 05, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On June 28, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.

On January 06, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $28.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on January 06, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when King Andrew James sold 10,000 shares for $25.82 per share. The transaction valued at 258,183 led to the insider holds 9,992 shares of the business.

Frohlich Tom sold 10,000 shares of KDNY for $250,005 on Dec 13. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 143,907 shares after completing the transaction at $25.00 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, BJERKHOLT ERIC, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,770 shares for $22.29 each. As a result, the insider received 128,602 and left with 32,847 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KDNY has reached a high of $27.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.47.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KDNY traded about 552.16K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KDNY traded about 460.4k shares per day. A total of 67.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.26M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KDNY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.57M with a Short Ratio of 2.08M, compared to 2.3M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.09% and a Short% of Float of 5.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.63 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.67, with high estimates of -$0.64 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.4 and -$2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.45. EPS for the following year is -$2.58, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.23 and -$2.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KDNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.62M, down -93.60% from the average estimate.