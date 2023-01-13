Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) closed the day trading at $36.00 up 2.53% from the previous closing price of $35.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3225903 shares were traded. XRAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XRAY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when LUCIER GREGORY T bought 6,000 shares for $31.45 per share. The transaction valued at 188,700 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

BRANDT ERIC sold 6,900 shares of XRAY for $273,999 on May 03. The Director now owns 35,155 shares after completing the transaction at $39.71 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XRAY has reached a high of $58.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.06.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XRAY traded about 2.26M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XRAY traded about 2.31M shares per day. A total of 214.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.66M. Shares short for XRAY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.93M with a Short Ratio of 11.84M, compared to 10.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.54% and a Short% of Float of 7.14%.

Dividends & Splits

XRAY’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.50, up from 0.40 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.81.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.47 and $2.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.38. EPS for the following year is $2.61, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.76 and $2.39.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.01B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.05B to a low estimate of $984M. As of the current estimate, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.07B, an estimated decrease of -5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, a decrease of -2.70% over than the figure of -$5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $998M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XRAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.25B, down -3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.33B and the low estimate is $4.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.