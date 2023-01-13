Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH)

The closing price of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) was $1.77 for the day, down -2.21% from the previous closing price of $1.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1064803 shares were traded. SHPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8791 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SHPH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Richards Steven M sold 995 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 1,597 led to the insider holds 1,707 shares of the business.

Brown Milton sold 995 shares of SHPH for $1,597 on Dec 29. The Director now owns 1,072,531 shares after completing the transaction at $1.60 per share. On Dec 29, another insider, Adkins William, who serves as the Former Director of the company, sold 995 shares for $1.60 each. As a result, the insider received 1,597 and left with 184,071 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHPH has reached a high of $126.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0489, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.6725.

Shares Statistics:

SHPH traded an average of 1.41M shares per day over the past three months and 231.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.32M. Insiders hold about 61.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.69% stake in the company. Shares short for SHPH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 215.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 115.53k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 4.37%.