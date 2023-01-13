Update from Redwire Corporation (RDW): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) was $2.71 for the day, up 19.91% from the previous closing price of $2.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 530145 shares were traded. RDW stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RDW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 28, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Kornblatt M. David bought 1,328 shares for $2.03 per share. The transaction valued at 2,696 led to the insider holds 47,436 shares of the business.

Baliff Jonathan bought 12,000 shares of RDW for $24,519 on Dec 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 832,965 shares after completing the transaction at $2.04 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Kornblatt M. David, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,172 shares for $2.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 12,529 and bolstered with 46,108 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RDW has reached a high of $8.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2020, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4423.

Shares Statistics:

RDW traded an average of 132.53K shares per day over the past three months and 135.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.10M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RDW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.48M with a Short Ratio of 1.63M, compared to 1.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 5.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.71 and -$1.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $45M to a low estimate of $45M. As of the current estimate, Redwire Corporation’s year-ago sales were $32.68M, an estimated increase of 37.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $52M, an increase of 26.60% less than the figure of $37.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $52M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RDW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $167M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $167M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $167M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $137.6M, up 21.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $277M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $277M and the low estimate is $277M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 65.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.