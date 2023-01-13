Update from The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG): A steady trajectory

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) closed the day trading at $33.35 up 0.85% from the previous closing price of $33.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1774020 shares were traded. CG stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.65.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CG, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $38.50.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on September 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares for $20.25 per share. The transaction valued at 201,026 led to the insider holds 2,960,231 shares of the business.

Carlyle Group Inc. sold 167,755 shares of CG for $8,529,534 on Aug 15. The Former 10% owner now owns 40,307,862 shares after completing the transaction at $50.85 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Carlyle Group Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 94,989 shares for $49.79 each. As a result, the insider received 4,729,603 and left with 40,475,617 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CG has reached a high of $54.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.46.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CG traded about 3.21M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CG traded about 2.81M shares per day. A total of 362.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 240.29M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.56M with a Short Ratio of 16.12M, compared to 15.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.48% and a Short% of Float of 6.09%.

Dividends & Splits

CG’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.23, up from 1.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.53.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.21 and a low estimate of $0.94, while EPS last year was $1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.2 and $3.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.98. EPS for the following year is $4.12, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.65 and $2.99.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.95B, down -17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.81B and the low estimate is $3.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.