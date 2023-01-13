VNT (Vontier Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) closed at $21.87 up 1.25% from its previous closing price of $21.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 921005 shares were traded. VNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.50.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vontier Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.14. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on December 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $21 from $30 previously.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on February 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $45 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when KLEIN CHRISTOPHER J bought 2,000 shares for $18.77 per share. The transaction valued at 37,532 led to the insider holds 16,850 shares of the business.

Aga Anshooman bought 1,000 shares of VNT for $18,515 on Nov 09. The SVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 2,500 shares after completing the transaction at $18.52 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, Morelli Mark D, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $17.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 34,840 and bolstered with 346,424 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vontier’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VNT has reached a high of $30.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VNT has traded an average of 1.45M shares per day and 1.33M over the past ten days. A total of 158.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 157.41M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VNT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.62M with a Short Ratio of 3.25M, compared to 2.16M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.02% and a Short% of Float of 1.03%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VNT is 0.10, from 0.05 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.52%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.89 and a low estimate of $0.78, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.3 and $3.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.22. EPS for the following year is $3.08, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.25 and $2.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.99B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.18B and the low estimate is $2.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.