What shareholders can do to beat the market with Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) stock

As of close of business last night, Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.94, up 23.68% from its previous closing price of $0.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3632566 shares were traded. ENSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ENSC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Kirkpatrick Lynn bought 27,000 shares for $0.53 per share. The transaction valued at 14,216 led to the insider holds 381,851 shares of the business.

Kirkpatrick Lynn bought 70,000 shares of ENSC for $34,083 on May 25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 354,851 shares after completing the transaction at $0.49 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ensysce’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENSC has reached a high of $73.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7340, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.0145.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ENSC traded 1.17M shares on average per day over the past three months and 478.6k shares per day over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 33.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ENSC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 698.71k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 1.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 3.42%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.8, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.79 and -$0.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.53M, down -10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9M and the low estimate is $2.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.