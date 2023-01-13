What shareholders can do to beat the market with PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) stock

In the latest session, PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) closed at $25.85 up 7.71% from its previous closing price of $24.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 973540 shares were traded. PWSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.78.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PowerSchool Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $32 from $20 previously.

On December 15, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.

On November 22, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $23.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on November 22, 2022, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when HENDRAKA ANGELINA sold 18,171 shares for $17.45 per share. The transaction valued at 317,084 led to the insider holds 118,137 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PWSC has reached a high of $24.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.73.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PWSC has traded an average of 402.60K shares per day and 419.05k over the past ten days. A total of 158.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.46M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PWSC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.89M with a Short Ratio of 2.23M, compared to 2.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 4.18%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.93 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $163.4M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $164.66M to a low estimate of $162.63M. As of the current estimate, PowerSchool Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $148.95M, an estimated increase of 9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $162.12M, an increase of 11.00% over than the figure of $9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $163.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160.6M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PWSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $635.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $631.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $632.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $558.6M, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $696.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $710.29M and the low estimate is $687.01M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.