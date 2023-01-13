Which analyst expects SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) closed at $37.74 up 2.44% from its previous closing price of $36.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1014162 shares were traded. SLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SL Green Realty Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $30.

Scotiabank Downgraded its Sector Perform to Sector Underperform on December 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when BURTON EDWIN T III sold 3,476 shares for $81.40 per share. The transaction valued at 282,946 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

HATKOFF CRAIG M sold 3,560 shares of SLG for $275,224 on Feb 14. The Director now owns 3,616 shares after completing the transaction at $77.31 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLG has reached a high of $85.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.22.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SLG has traded an average of 1.24M shares per day and 1.11M over the past ten days. A total of 63.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.99M. Insiders hold about 0.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SLG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.35M with a Short Ratio of 7.54M, compared to 6.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.43% and a Short% of Float of 16.48%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SLG is 3.25, from 3.65 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.84.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.35 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.43 and -$0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $176.72M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $209.73M to a low estimate of $150M. As of the current estimate, SL Green Realty Corp.’s year-ago sales were $150.11M, an estimated increase of 17.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $183.17M, an increase of 17.40% less than the figure of $17.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $196.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $169.85M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $729M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $620.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $677.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $678.18M, down -0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $706.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $857.34M and the low estimate is $615M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.